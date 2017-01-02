With Roof as his own lawyer, sentencing begins in slayings

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience Pause

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

2:43 Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes