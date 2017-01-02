Lawmaker wants unhappy couples to live apart for 3 years before they can divorce

1:02 Kentucky-Texas A&M games have been close Pause

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road