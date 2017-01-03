4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal Pause

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

2:51 LexGo Eat takes a peek at Goodfellas Distillery

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes