Pit bull put down after attacking owners when they tried to put a sweater on him

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal Pause

2:51 LexGo Eat takes a peek at Goodfellas Distillery

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special needs riders to promote positive behavior