Sales soar for Carrie Fisher, George Michael after unexpected deaths

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90 Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

2:51 LexGo Eat takes a peek at Goodfellas Distillery

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK