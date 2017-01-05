Inmate suing over forced meds won't enter court; case tossed

0:37 Mitchell on UK being banged up Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments