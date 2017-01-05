New guidelines on infants and peanuts may contradict everything you've heard before

3:11 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings Pause

3:30 They used to work at McDonald's together, now they make 'Lexington's best fish sandwich'

0:37 Mitchell on UK being banged up

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes