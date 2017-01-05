Listen to your mom’s advice about handling money

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

0:59 Malik Monk says Arkansas just another game

0:25 New wave of snow moves through

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest