It’s party time! American Mardis Gras season begins today

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:04 Somerset high school students give classmate a Christmas surprise

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:14 Side roads remain snow covered Friday morning

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

1:18 De'Aaron Fox on UK's defense

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex