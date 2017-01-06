Rape increase is ‘not a trend we’re too worried about,’ says NYPD captain

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons Pause

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:28 Paris star Jekobi Wells connects on game-winning shot

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:17 John Calipari believes Malik Monk should be a double-double guy

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex