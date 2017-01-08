AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

The Latest: 'Atlanta' wins best TV comedy Globe
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
"Atlanta" has won the best television comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.
The FX show stars Donald Glover, who is also the show's creator and director.
Brother of airport shooting suspect says US gov't failed him
PENUELAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — The brother of a man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.
Esteban Santiago, 26, had trouble controlling his anger after serving in Iraq and told his brother that he felt he was being chased and controlled by the CIA through secret online messages. When he told agents at an FBI field office his paranoid thoughts in November, he was evaluated for four days, then released without any follow-up medication or therapy.
"The FBI failed there," Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press. "We're not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this."
Speaking in Spanish outside his family's house in Penuelas, the brother said: "The federal government already knew about this for months, they had been evaluating him for a while, but they didn't do anything."
Bryan Santiago said he noted that his brother was behaving differently when he returned from Iraq.
Questions about hacking swirl as Trump enters critical week
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and his aides are entering a crucial week in his presidential transition as he and his Cabinet nominees undergo public questioning about their approach to Russia and potential conflicts of interests.
Most pressing during the upcoming days of confirmation hearings and Trump's first press conference in six months likely will be whether he accepts the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House.
Trump's incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking, which targeted the Democratic National Committee and a top aide to former rival Hillary Clinton.
"He's not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign," Priebus said in a Sunday television interview.
That's more than Trump himself has said. As for potential retaliation, aides said those are decisions that Trump will make after he becomes president on Jan. 20.
FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran.
George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004. In previous interviews, Piro has said Saddam did not know his true identity — the Iraqi leader called him "Mr. George" — and that he posed as a high-level envoy who answered directly to then-President George W. Bush.
Now the 49-year-old Piro, a native of Beirut, Lebanon, fluent in Arabic and Assyrian, is in charge of the FBI investigation into the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and six wounded. Federal prosecutors have charged Esteban Santiago, 26, with airport violence and firearms offenses that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.
In announcing the charges filed Saturday, Piro said his thoughts are with the victims and their families.
"I want to ensure these families that law enforcement is working tirelessly in order to ensure justice is served," he said.
Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump pledged to step away from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business before taking office Jan. 20. With less than two weeks until his inauguration, he hasn't stepped very far.
Trump has canceled a handful of international deals and dissolved a few shell companies created for prospective investments. Still, he continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.
The president-elect is expected to give an update on his effort to distance himself from his business at a Wednesday news conference. He told The Associated Press on Friday that he would be announcing a "very simple solution."
Ethics experts have called for Trump to sell off his assets and place his investments in a blind trust, which means something his family would not control. That's what previous presidents have done.
Trump has given no indication he will go that far. He has said he will not be involved in day-to-day company operations and will leave that duty to his adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The president-elect has not addressed the ethical minefield of whether he would retain a financial interest in his Trump Organization.
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A day before the suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport rampage was to appear in court, a website released footage that appears to show him calmly drawing a pistol and opening fire in the baggage claim area.
The video recording posted on TMZ's websitehttp://www.tmz.com/2017/01/08/ft-lauderdale-shooting-first-shots-video/ appears to show Estaban Santiago walking through baggage claim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, pulling a handgun from his waistband and then firing several times before running.
Santiago, 26, is accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others in the attack. He was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death — which carries a maximum punishment of execution — and weapons charges. His first court hearing is Monday.
The FBI said in an email that it was aware of the video but would not comment on its authenticity. TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.
Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don't know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.
Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot Sunday, killing four people and wounding 17 others in the deadliest single attack of more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
The attack came at a time of heightened tensions in Jerusalem, where Palestinians have warned of dire consequences if incoming President Donald Trump follows through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to the city. The atmosphere among Israelis is also charged following last week's manslaughter conviction of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a wounded Palestinian attacker.
Visiting the attack site, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was strong evidence the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State group and suggested a link to previous vehicle attacks in Europe.
"We know that there is a sequence of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them, from France to Berlin and now Jerusalem," he said.
Netanyahu offered no evidence to support the claim. While Israel has arrested several Palestinians who allegedly traveled to Syria to join IS, the group is not known to have any serious presence in Israel or the Palestinian areas. Israel has said that two gunmen who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv last June were also inspired by IS.
New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw
A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed.
Four deaths have blamed on the storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Meanwhile, the West Coast is dealing with the next storm, which brought the potential of a crippling ice storm to western Oregon and heavy rain to California mountains used to seeing snow this time of year. Forecasters warned of possible mudslides and the worst flooding in more than a decade.
In the East, the worst, lingering problems were expected in North Carolina where up to 10 inches of snow and sleet fell in places Saturday .The deep freeze followed. Forecasters predict temperatures won't get above freezing in much of the state before Tuesday afternoon, a big problem in a place where officials depend on usually mild weather to melt away the ice and snow on less traveled routes. One person died in Montgomery County when a car slid off icy Interstate 73/74 into a tree Sunday morning, Gov, Roy Cooper said.
There some happy endings. Two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth were rescued from waist-high snow. A helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville. Cooper said rescuers got to the men about two hours later, just in the nick of time.
Fallon kicks off Globes with song, dance and Trump jokes
The Golden Globes got off to a rocky start Sunday, with a broken teleprompter initially stalling host Jimmy Fallon, who still managed to start the show with a singing-and-dancing ode to "La La Land" and a steady diet of Donald Trump jokes.
"Cut to Justin Timberlake, please," implored a desperate Fallon as he improvised while another teleprompter was brought in. It was the second fiasco for Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, which presented the infamous Mariah Carey flub on New Year's Eve.
The broadcast began with a cold open ode to "La La Land," the seven-time nominated Los Angeles musical expected to dominate the evening. In a lavish sketch more typical of the Academy Awards than the Globes, Fallon did a version of the film's opening dance scene, with cameos from Timberlake, previous Globes host Tina Fey, Amy Adams and the white Ford Bronco of "The People v. O.J. Simpson."
In a more truncated monologue, Fallon's sharpest barbs weren't directed at the stars in the room (as was the style of frequent host Ricky Gervais) but president-elect Trump. His first line (at least once the teleprompter was up) was introducing the Globes as "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."
That, though, isn't quite true. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 85 members, has its own methods of selecting winners — and the night's first awards were typically unpredictable.
---
A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet
The pinks had it Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Ryan Michelle Bathe on the arm of hubby Sterling K. Brown to a stunning Lily Collins in princessy Zuhair Murad, hair up in a loose, dramatic bun.
Collins' couture gown was a light shade with a floral design. She went with her first choice to go with Harry Winston jewels.
"I love this color. It's fun, it's fresh, it's great," Collins told E! Entertainment from Los Angeles.
Bathe shimmered in pink next to her man, who was dressed in a blue tuxedo as was his "This is Us" dad, played by Milo Ventimiglia. Dad wore Ralph Lauren.
Angela Bassett, accompanied by husband Courtney B. Vance, went for a deeper, reddish shade of pink in an off-the-shoulder look, while Karrueche Tran popped in a neon pink Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown that threatened to swallow her whole, tight top knot and all.
