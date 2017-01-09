Women should breastfeed in church, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis said at a baptism ceremony Sunday women should feel comfortable breastfeeding their children during Mass.
The pontiff was speaking at the baptism of 28 children at the Sistine Chapel on the Feast of the Baptism of Jesus. As Francis was giving his homily, some of the babies began to cry.
“The concert has started! It is because the babies find themselves in a place they do not know, or they rose earlier than usual,” Francis joked about the cries. “Since the ceremony is a bit long, some cry out of hunger. If that is the case, mothers, feel free to nurse your babies, without fear, as usual. Just as Our Lady nursed Jesus.”
Francis has also repeatedly compared a crying child that needs to be breastfed to the Catholic teaching to care for the hungry. In a 2013 interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Francis told the story of a woman he met who was resisting feeding her child in church.
“There are so many children that cry because they are hungry. At the Wednesday General Audience the other day there was a young mother behind one of the barriers with a baby that was just a few months old. The child was crying its eyes out as I came past,” Francis said. “I said to her: ‘Madam, I think the child’s hungry.’ ‘Yes, it’s probably time…’ she replied. ‘Please give it something to eat!’ I said. She was shy and didn’t want to breastfeed in public, while the Pope was passing.
“I wish to say the same to humanity: Give people something to eat! That woman had milk to give to her child; we have enough food in the world to feed everyone.”
Francis also stated his support for breastfeeding during the same Feast of the Baptism of Jesus Mass two years ago.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic bishops doesn’t have a policy on breastfeeding during Mass, but the assistant director of the organization’s natural family planning program, Theresa Notare, told USA Today it encourages breastfeeding in general. Some women report being asked to leave pews as they breastfeed during church, or getting looks from other Mass-goers.
Although every U.S. state except Idaho has laws specifically allowing women to breastfeed anywhere in public or private, the practice is still met with discomfort from some who feed their children in public. Twenty-nine states plus the District of Columbia exempt mothers from public indecency laws.
