January 10, 2017 5:27 AM

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

1. WHAT AG PICK SESSIONS FACES

Trump's pick for attorney general will be queried about civil rights and immigration at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

2. ROOF'S FATE SOON WILL REST IN HANDS OF JURORS

Prosecutors will deliver their closing arguments to persuade a jury to sentence the convicted Charleston church shooter to death.

3. WHO'S READY FOR FAREWELL

Days dwindling in his presidency, Obama is delivering a parting plea in Chicago to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.

4. HOW LEGAL JOURNEY BEGINS FOR SUSPECTED FLORIDA AIRPORT SHOOTER

Esteban Santiago, 26, an Iraq war veteran, will be appointed a public defender after he was accused of killing five people and wounding six more.

5. CLAPPER BACK ON THE HILL

The nation's top intelligence official will answer questions from another Senate panel about a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign.

6. IRANIANS MOURN RAFSANJANI

Hundreds of thousands of people flood the streets of Tehran, beating their chests and wailing in grief for the late Iranian leader.

7. NORWEGIAN MASS MURDERER BACK IN COURT

Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, returns to court as the government appeals a ruling that his isolation in prison breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

8. POLICE: 'INSIDE JOB' AT HEART OF KARDASHIAN JEWELRY HEIST

One official says Kim Kardashian West's chauffeur that night and the chauffeur's brother were among 17 people arrested.

9. JOLIE PITT, BRAD PITT REACH DIVORCE PACT

The actors will handle their divorce in a private forum and work together to reunify their family, a joint statement to AP reveals.

10. CLEMSON DETHRONES TOP-RANKED 'BAMA

Deshaun Watson's 2-yard touchdown pass with 1 second remaining lifts the Tigers past Alabama 35-31 and gives them their first national championship since 1981.

