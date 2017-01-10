Experts cannot explain this UFO video captured from a navy helicopter

After two years of study, Chilean authorities have declassified and released a nine-minute video of a UFO filmed from a navy helicopter in 2014.
Navy officials admit: They can’t explain what the video shows. A commercial airliner? A weather balloon? A drone?
On Nov. 11, 2014, a navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of Santiago, The Huffington Post reports.
They spotted an unidentified object hovering in the clouds, so they tracked it, from 40 miles away, and tried unsuccessfully to communicate with it.
The navy captain on the helicopter described the object as a “flat, elongated structure.” The technician said it was “white with a semi-oval shape on the horizontal axis.”
The object hovered in the clouds, then moved across the sky emitting what looked like some type of gas.
The video, which has been called “chilling” in some headlines, has generated buzz among UFO followers and believers, some of whom believe the video shows a bona fide alien UFO.
“This is the first time that an unidentified object was caught on a high-quality video for over nine minutes and two expert witnesses saw it,” notes Heavy.com.
“Ars Technica (tech experts) reviewed the video and could not be as skeptical as they typically are. They said it ‘falls far short’ of providing definitive, concrete proof of aliens, but was very well-documented, made by credible Navy experts, and deserved additional consideration.
“Considering how difficult-to-impossible it would be to see this with the naked eye, is it possible objects like these travel in the sky more than we have any idea but we just can’t see them? Because it was invisible to radar, there’s really no way to know.”
The video’s quality is noteworthy because photographs and videos of UFOs are so often bad that good-quality ones are often dismissed as fake.
“I believe in UFOs, but why are all videos and pictures blurry, shaky, and overall crappy?” a Reddit user once asked the online community.
Blame it on technology, or lack thereof, for most of us.
“Virtually every UFO photo and video in existence features blurry, poorly defined shapes that look more like sonar images and less like alien spaceships,” notes The Paranormal Analyst, a website founded in 2013 to investigate paranormal activity.
“In fact amateur skeptics frequently ask whether UFO, or more to the point aliens, are real, why do we only have these blurry photos?
“The explanation is simple. These phenomena are often being recorded with consumer-grade cameras and equipment. We are speaking about airborne objects miles away from the eyewitness. Some of these objects move at great speeds, others are poorly lit. All these factors make it very difficult to record a good UFO photo or video.
“If you want further proof try to record a video of an airplane flying though the air with a handheld camcorder. You’ll see similar results. Unless we are lucky enough to have a witness with a commercial grade camera and a telephoto lens at the ready to record the UFO, we shouldn’t expect much more than blurry evidence.”
It just so happened that the Chilean helicopter had a “commercial grade camera” on board.
The technician, testing a WESCAM MX-15 HD Forward Looking Infra Red camera, immediately aimed it at the object and zoomed in, according to The Huffington Post.
They tried to communicate with it, but when they got no response they reported the sighting to nearby radar stations. Radar couldn’t pick up the UFO even though it detected the Navy chopper.
The Chilean government agency CEFAA, which investigates UFO sightings, spent two years looking into the incident. A group of military experts and other professions couldn’t reach a conclusion about what the object was.
They’re stumped.
“We do not know what it was, but we do not know what it was not,” CEFAA director General Ricardo Bermudez, told investigative reporter Leslie Kean.
Bermudez interviewed the airmen who saw the UFO and said he “was very impressed by these witnesses. They were highly trained professionals with many years’ experience, and they were absolutely certain that they could not explain what they saw.”
