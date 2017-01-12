Martha Swope, who etched dance and theater history in photographs, dies at 88

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

1:29 Attorney General Beshear calls $500,000 Bevin report 'grossly political'

0:43 Fire department rescues trapped driver after collision downtown

0:59 Melt the mask?

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic