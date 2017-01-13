For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest Pause

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

0:48 Myrtle Beach children work to end hunger with fifth annual walk

0:59 Melt the mask?

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located