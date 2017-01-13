National

For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

For the first time on a coin, Lady Liberty will be depicted as a black woman.

The U.S. Mint unveiled the commemorative $100 gold coin Thursday as part of its 225th anniversary celebration. The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows the woman’s head in profile with a crown of stars.

It features the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, as well as 2017. The other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.

The coin will be released on April 6.

The mint says it’s the first in a series of 24-karat gold that will also depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The gold “coins” will be released every other year.

“Liberty is a representation of how anything is possible. ... As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty's representation ... We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try and accomplish the seemingly impossible,” said Elisa Basnight, U.S. Mint chief of staff during the press conference.

The mint says the goal of the coins is to reflect the “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

“We hope that every American that sees it, sees something of their own story in it,” said Sarah Bloom Raskin, deputy secretary of the Treasury.

Many on social media cheered the depiction of Liberty as a woman of color.

According to CNN, there is only one coin that features a person of color — the Sacagawea dollar.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

