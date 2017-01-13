Green Bay Packers fans want Troy Aikman and Joe Buck banned from broadcasting booth

0:29 Construction worker killed in accident at UK construction site Pause

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:37 My Videolicious Video

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan