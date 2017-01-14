He broke his neck in the snow, but his dog stayed by his side — and saved his life

0:37 My Videolicious Video Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

2:58 How coins are made

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:21 De'Aaron Fox's work is paying off