Five Cubans seek asylum in Texas, likely the first of many

1:27 Isaiah Briscoe knows where the rim is located Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:56 Transylvania's Theobald discusses his team's turnaround

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'