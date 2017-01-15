AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:53 Mitchell says Akhator put on real display of skill

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

0:54 Paris makes boys' All "A" Classic for first time in 15 years

1:51 Cann says Cats gained confidence in practice, showed it on court

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan