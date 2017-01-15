An Asian-American band will have to justify its name — to the Supreme Court

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag? Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

1:56 Transylvania's Theobald discusses his team's turnaround

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

0:54 Paris makes boys' All "A" Classic for first time in 15 years

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way