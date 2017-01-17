Kentucky’s lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Yarmuth, won’t attend Trump’s inauguration

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:50 Joel Justus: We haven't seen best of Bam Adebayo

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant