Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors