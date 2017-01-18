If your driverless car has to kill someone, who should it be? Programmers want to know

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

3:02 Ben Howland happy with comeback

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away