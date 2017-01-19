Person who chopped off a dog’s nose and ears sought by humane society

Someone called the Michigan Humane Society from the southwest side of Detroit Tuesday, saying they saw a dog in the area and could tell it was severely wounded.
They might not have realized just how bad the wounds are. The brown and tan rottweiler had its nose and ears cut completely off and its tail and back legs were cut.
“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” Mark Ramos, one of the Michigan Humane Society’s lead cruelty investigators, said in a press release. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
The Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department at 313-872-3401.
If the offender is convicted, abuse of an animal is a misdemeanor if it is their first animal cruelty offense. Under Michigan law, they could be forced to pay the costs of prosecution, imprisoned for up to 93 days, fined up to $1,000 and ordered to perform a maximum of 200 service hours.
A call to the Humane Society inquiring about the current condition of the animal was not immediately returned. You can donate to the Michigan Humane Society here.
