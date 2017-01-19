Lawmakers fight for towns told they can’t honor police with blue lines on highways

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back