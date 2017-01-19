If GOP defunds Planned Parenthood clinics, health centers can’t handle patient flood

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times' Pause

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell