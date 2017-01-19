Lightning-quick gator terrifies tourists by leaping onto their boat

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times' Pause

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library