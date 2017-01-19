Once stabbed 32 times by a jealous ex-boyfriend, she’s marrying the man who saved her

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

4:58 Lafayette 'struggling' after teen shot, administrators say

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'