El Chapo is hauled off to US jail that has held terrorists

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts Pause

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States