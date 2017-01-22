Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

0:53 Calipari on Willis' big dunk: That was crazy

0:49 Malik Monk's extra work is paying off

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

2:20 Morehead's Williams on win over EKU, life after Sean Woods

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

1:09 Calipari says Diallo not in the mix for Cats