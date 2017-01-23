Environmental activist walking barefoot across U.S. struck and killed on highway

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

5:13 Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:52 Derek Willis' phone blowing up after highlight-reel slam

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

0:25 University of Kentucky law student at Women's March in D.C.