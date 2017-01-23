Teen wanted revenge after he was hit with a brick, but he killed the wrong person

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave." Pause

5:13 Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

0:52 Derek Willis' phone blowing up after highlight-reel slam

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:49 Malik Monk's extra work is paying off

3:19 Frank Martin: We picked the wrong team to have a bad defensive game against