10 Things to Know for Tuesday

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S. Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care'

0:50 Wenyen Gabriel likes late games

5:13 Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win