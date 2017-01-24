Trump’s advocacy of pipelines comes with a string: They must use U.S. workers and steel

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times' Pause

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

3:00 Lexington mayor opens his annual report on the city

0:31 Calipari: Bam Adebayo should strangle guys

3:31 Skewers Mediterranean Cuisine celebrates grand opening

0:50 Wenyen Gabriel likes late games

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'