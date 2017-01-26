GOP leaders: Bill to build wall will cost up to $15 billion

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election