‘Lesbianism’ listed as a medical problem in woman’s records

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1