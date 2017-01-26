Younger activists say they’re anti-abortion, not 'pro-life'

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

5:04 John Calipari: You can't do what we're doing and win

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election