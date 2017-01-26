'It's a first for me': Deputy saves the day, delivers baby in back seat

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'