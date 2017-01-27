0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:29 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:02 Mitchell on UK's growth

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1