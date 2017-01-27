Why are people live-streaming their suicides?

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election Pause

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1