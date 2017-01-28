A violent love triangle left one man dead, sitting in the same chair for three days

The prison sentence Shawn Collins got last week for killing Daniel Thompson does not give Collins the prison time he deserves, Thompson’s sister said.
What the people in that house did before her brother died, Crystal Thompson said, was carry on a love triangle that led to her brother’s killing.
What they did after Collins killed her brother, Crystal Thompson said, was leave Daniel sitting in the chair where he died … for three days. They even let a child crawl up in his dead lap to hug him, she said.
Collins claimed he fired his gun in self-defense, but Sedgwick County jurors disagreed. Collins got nine years.
It was a sentence that didn’t satisfy the prosecutor, the judge, or Crystal Thompson, who calls her brother “Skeeter.”
The jury had convicted Collins of voluntary manslaughter, instead of the original charge, second-degree murder, which could have gotten him 20 years.
The penalty here is just woefully inadequate.
Bruce Brown, sentencing judge
“You’re a threat to the public, and the penalty here is just woefully inadequate,” District Judge Bruce Brown said at sentencing. “I fear you ever being in the public. Period.”
But as Crystal Thompson said afterward, the sentence will at least put Collins behind walls, where he can think about what he did to Skeeter’s family, and whether his love affair with her brother’s 10-year girlfriend was worth it.
“Skeeter did not deserve to die,” Crystal Thompson said. “When they found him, sitting in that chair in the living room of his own home, he still had his hands in his coat pockets. He didn’t have a chance.”
They left him there
What led to the killing a year ago, according to prosecutors, involved a love triangle that required some schedule-juggling on the part of a woman named Tina Sauer, who has not been charged with a crime.
Thompson, 31, and Collins, 35, had both been in and out of jail, prosecutors said.
Both, when out of jail, had separate romantic relationships with Sauer, 31, who had four children, at her home at 2314 S. St. Francis, prosecutors said.
Daniel Thompson, the victim, last summer got sent to a community corrections facility, doing work release, said Aaron Breitenbach, one of the prosecutors in the case. Sauer took up with the other man, Collins, he said
Around Thanksgiving in 2016, Collins got jailed on a probation violation; he had a previous conviction for felony possession of a firearm, Breitenbach said. So both men were in jail at that time.
Thompson got released at Christmastime that year, and stayed off and on with Sauer again, authorities said.
But Sauer visited Collins in jail. At home, she told Daniel Thompson she now wanted to be with Collins, Breitenbach said.
Collins got released from custody on Jan 19, 2016.
Sauer brought him home. But Thompson was staying there.
There was a confrontation, and Collins left, Breitenbach said.
Collins and Sauer came back the next day, Jan. 20. They called police, saying they worried about their safety.
Police came, but did not find Thompson at the home. They told Collins and Sauer to call them again if needed, Breitenbach said.
They didn’t.
Instead, that night, Collins and Sauer came to the home again. Collins had acquired a gun that day.
He walked in and shot Thompson, prosecutors said.
The victim did have a knife on him, Breitenbach said. But it was still in a sheath, attached to Thompson’s waistband, as he sat in that chair.
“And Collins made it clear at the trial that he didn’t see the knife,” Breitenbach said.
A curtain for a shroud
For three days, Thompson sat dead in that chair, with Sauer and other of her family members coming in and out of the house, Breitenbach said.
On Jan. 21, Collins, the day after he shot Thompson, went to City Hall to deal with a traffic ticket – and got arrested and sent to jail on an outstanding traffic warrant, Breitenbach said.
Police later heard recorded jail conversations between Collins and Sauer, in which he told her that when he got out, he’d help her move a large object out of her house, Breitenbach said.
It was Crystal Thompson, the dead man’s sister, who finally brought the situation to a head.
She went to Sauer’s home on Jan. 23, she said.
“Tina told me she hadn’t seen Daniel for weeks,” Crystal Thompson said. “She lied. He was still in there, in that chair.”
By then, she said, she and her family had heard from people in the neighborhood, who told them that Sauer and Collins had been telling multiple people that Daniel Thompson was shot dead.
I tried to force my way in.
Crystal Thompson, victim’s sister
Crystal Thompson went back to the house. No one answered the door, she said.
“I tried to force my way in, but couldn’t get through the door,” she said.
She called police, who found the back door wide open. They found her brother in the chair, hands in coat pockets.
Someone had draped a red window curtain over his head, Breitenbach said.
Breitenbach said Sauer, before the body’s discovery by police, had come into the home with one of her children, a 13-year-old daughter who regards Daniel Thompson as her father.
“She lied to the girl and told her Daniel had committed suicide,” Crystal Thompson said of Sauer. “She let the girl sit on his lap and hug him goodbye.”
Prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to charge Sauer with a crime, Breitenbach said.
He was sorry, he said
At Collins’ sentencing hearing Thursday, defense attorney Sharon Barnett said Collins is remorseful.
She asked Judge Brown to give him probation rather than a prison sentence, saying he wasn’t a threat to society and didn’t start the argument that prompted the shooting.
“My client had every right to go home that day,” she told the judge. Collins and Thompson had been friends, she said, and had spent time together in jail.
“They got along. They made it work. Something happened when my client went back into custody,” causing the relationship to sour.
Collins, she said, had tried to avoid a confrontation “but there’s only so much he can do in his own home.”
“This is not something my client wanted to happen. … It was a horrible, horrible accident that everybody wishes they could redo,” Barnett said.
When it was his turn to speak in court, Collins turned toward Thompson’s family. He was sorry, he said.
“Not the Wild West”
But Crystal Thompson doesn’t think he’s sorry.
Her brother made many bad choices in life, she said.
“He fought addictions, got sent to jail,” she said.
But he was not a violent offender, she said, and he was a family man who babysat his nieces and nephews, attended every one of their birthday parties for years, and took care of them as best he could.
She also spoke at the sentencing.
“There are no words to describe the pain, anger and despair from Skeeter’s murder,” Crystal Thompson said.
He did not deserve to be so cruelly taken.
Crystal Thompson, victim’s sister
“He did not deserve to be so cruelly taken.”
Thompson was a “loving, giving young man with a heart as big as the world.”
Judge Brown spoke also:
“This is not the Wild West,” he told Collins.
“The facts of this case are horrific, terrifying and unconscionable.”
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl, rwenzl@wichitaeagle.com
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker, aleiker@wichitaeagle.com
Comments