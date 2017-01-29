Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

4:04 Bill Self: End of first half was turning point Pause

0:41 Republican Jonathan Shell embraces his inner millennial

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:14 Dominique Hawkins: We have to get back in the gym

1:17 Paris wins school's first All "A" Classic championship

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers

2:10 Derek Willis on UK's defensive breakdowns against Kansas

2:20 Kansas players say they rallied by staying confident