With students stranded abroad, colleges condemn travel ban

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Pause

1:17 Paris wins school's first All "A" Classic championship

1:14 Dominique Hawkins: We have to get back in the gym

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

4:04 Bill Self: End of first half was turning point

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:10 Derek Willis on UK's defensive breakdowns against Kansas

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

2:41 John Calipari: We got out-toughed and didn't guard