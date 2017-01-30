Hashing out Trump’s immigration order

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?

1:17 'There is a lot of tension and nerves and uncertainty'

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness