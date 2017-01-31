US military flailing in online fight against Islamic State

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK