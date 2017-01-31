California man stranded in Africa with daughter joins lawsuit against Trump

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers Pause

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

3:28 Calling all chocoholics! LexGo has found the spot for you

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors