Trump’s travel ban: 872 refugees kept out will be let in this week, officials say

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors