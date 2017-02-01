Well-known shark filmmaker resurfaces after a dive, then disappears

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon Pause

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg