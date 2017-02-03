A drumstick hit her face at a concert, so she’s suing for ‘loss of enjoyment of life.’

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

9:11 Joel Justus on GameDay at Florida; "it feels like GameDay (there) every year"

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

0:16 Wonderful Pistachios: Ernie Gets Physical

1:18 Squarespace: Who is JohnMalkovich.com?